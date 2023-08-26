Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 254.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,613,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,464,865 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of TotalEnergies worth $126,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,893,000 after buying an additional 51,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.40.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.22). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.61 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

