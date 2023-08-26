Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 388.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,577,514 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $119,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE GPC opened at $153.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $145.30 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

