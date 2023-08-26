Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives $64.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENV shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Envestnet from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Envestnet from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ENV stock opened at $52.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average of $58.49. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $312.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.10 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Crager sold 7,250 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $389,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,465,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Envestnet news, Director Barbara Turner bought 2,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,214.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Crager sold 7,250 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $389,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,465,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

