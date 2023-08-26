EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $265.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $308.79.

EPAM stock opened at $244.08 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $197.99 and a 52-week high of $446.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.08.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total transaction of $368,506.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,131,000 after acquiring an additional 55,220 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 21.8% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 27,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

