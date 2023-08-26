Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 9.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Equifax by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Equifax by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:EFX opened at $197.98 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $240.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.54.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Equifax

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total transaction of $1,409,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $14,076,864.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total transaction of $1,409,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,076,864.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,750 shares of company stock worth $1,965,485 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.