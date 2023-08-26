Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pinterest, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pinterest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pinterest’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 10.14%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pinterest from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.58.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of -62.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $30.86.

In other Pinterest news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,870.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 394,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,767,400.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,870.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 394,989 shares in the company, valued at $10,767,400.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $76,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,215 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,900.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 888,047 shares of company stock valued at $23,344,577. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Alight Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Alight Capital Management LP now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Pinterest by 10.6% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 9,497,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,608,000 after purchasing an additional 488,048 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 90,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 44,372 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

