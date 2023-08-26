Equities Analysts Set Expectations for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.26 per share.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DKS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $111.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $98.01 and a twelve month high of $152.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,545 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,027 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.8% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 683 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $3,994,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sandeep Mathrani acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

