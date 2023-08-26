Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, August 28th (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 28th. The 1-80 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, August 25th.

FFIE stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49,090 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50,979 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 688.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 50,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44,276 shares during the period. 19.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

