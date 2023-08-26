Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, August 28th (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 28th. The 1-80 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, August 25th.
FFIE stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
