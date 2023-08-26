FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $258.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.76. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The firm has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

