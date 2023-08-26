Financial Review: Grindr (NYSE:GRND) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) and Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alphabet and Grindr’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $282.84 billion 5.79 $59.97 billion $4.72 27.52 Grindr $195.01 million 4.72 $850,000.00 N/A N/A

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Grindr.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Alphabet has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alphabet and Grindr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 4 30 1 2.91 Grindr 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alphabet presently has a consensus target price of $143.08, suggesting a potential upside of 10.16%. Given Alphabet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Grindr.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and Grindr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 21.05% 23.49% 16.52% Grindr N/A -3.03% -2.42%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.4% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Grindr shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Alphabet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 78.2% of Grindr shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alphabet beats Grindr on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play store; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube non-advertising services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, cybersecurity, data, analytics, AI, and machine learning, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells health technology and internet services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Grindr

(Get Free Report)

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.