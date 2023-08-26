Financial Survey: Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) and Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) and Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alerus Financial and Ames National’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alerus Financial $226.80 million 1.64 $40.01 million $1.85 10.08 Ames National $58.75 million 2.81 $19.29 million $1.75 10.47

Alerus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Ames National. Alerus Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ames National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Alerus Financial has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ames National has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alerus Financial and Ames National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alerus Financial 0 5 0 0 2.00 Ames National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alerus Financial currently has a consensus target price of $20.38, indicating a potential upside of 9.25%. Given Alerus Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Alerus Financial is more favorable than Ames National.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.3% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Ames National shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Ames National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alerus Financial and Ames National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alerus Financial 15.14% 11.06% 1.03% Ames National 20.24% 10.46% 0.73%

Dividends

Alerus Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Ames National pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Alerus Financial pays out 41.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ames National pays out 61.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alerus Financial has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Ames National has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Ames National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Alerus Financial beats Ames National on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, business term loans, lines of credit, and commercial real estate loans, as well as construction and land development loans; consumer lending products, including residential first mortgage loans; installment loans and lines of credit; and second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, health savings accounts, and other benefit services, as well as individual retirement accounts; and financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust, estate administration, and custody services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards, online banking, mobile banking/wallet, payment, private banking, payroll accounts, flex spending accounts, administration, and government health insurance program services. It offers banking services in North Dakota, Minnesota, and Arizona; and retirement and benefit plans in 50 states through offices located in Michigan, Minnesota, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as First National Bank North Dakota and changed its name to Alerus Financial Corporation in 2000. Alerus Financial Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate, residential real estate loans, equipment, vehicle, and home improvement loans; consumer loans to finance consumer purchases, such as automobiles, trucks, recreational vehicles, household furnishings, boats, personal loans, and lines of credit; agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit; and originates mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market. In addition, the company offers cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box, wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security check, and automated/video teller machine access services; and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as wealth management services. Further, it provides farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and online, mobile, and private banking services. Ames National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

