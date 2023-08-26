First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens upped their target price on First American Financial from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $59.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.42 and its 200 day moving average is $57.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.26. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $64.66.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 3.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

