Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

FMX has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.64.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $116.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $117.33.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.43. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.12 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 51.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

