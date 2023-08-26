Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $50.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Williams Trading raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.24. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $47.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.76%. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 7,437.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $145,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 341.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,580,152 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $69,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,153 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,767,671 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $109,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,915 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 294.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,103,407 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $83,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,295 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5,122.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 896,400 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

