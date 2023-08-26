Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $22.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $36.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.83% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

FL has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet cut Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.24. Foot Locker has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $47.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,693 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 294.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 41,297 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 30,822 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,800 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at $860,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at $17,028,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

