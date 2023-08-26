Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $30.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 74.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Williams Trading raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FL

Foot Locker Stock Down 1.4 %

FL opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.24. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.76%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth about $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 19.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 29.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Foot Locker by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.