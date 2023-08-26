Ford Motor (NYSE:F) versus REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Critical Contrast

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.2% of Ford Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Ford Motor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ford Motor and REE Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ford Motor 2 6 5 0 2.23 REE Automotive 0 2 2 0 2.50

Profitability

Ford Motor presently has a consensus target price of $15.42, indicating a potential upside of 29.50%. REE Automotive has a consensus target price of $3.63, indicating a potential upside of 1,737.30%. Given REE Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Ford Motor.

This table compares Ford Motor and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ford Motor 2.44% 20.48% 3.42% REE Automotive N/A -62.96% -52.30%

Risk & Volatility

Ford Motor has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REE Automotive has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ford Motor and REE Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ford Motor $158.06 billion 0.30 -$1.98 billion $1.02 11.67 REE Automotive $10,000.00 6,461.14 -$107.42 million ($0.39) -0.51

REE Automotive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ford Motor. REE Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ford Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ford Motor beats REE Automotive on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments. It also engages in vehicle-related financing and leasing activities to and through automotive dealers. In addition, the company provides retail installment sale contracts for new and used vehicles; and direct financing leases for new vehicles to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental companies, and fleet customers. Further, it offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory; and loans to dealers to finance working capital and enhance dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and other dealer vehicle programs. The company was incorporated in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner integrates vehicle components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into single compact module between the chassis and the wheel, which is controlled by its electronic unit functions, which includes drive-by-wire, steer-by-wire, break-by-wire, DaaS, smart corners, and design for serviceability; and REEplatform, a modular electric vehicle platform. It provides P7 EV Modular Platform designed for commercial delivery vehicles and walk-in vans; and Proxima Powered by REE, a class 5 fully drive-by-wire walk-in step van, which comprises EAVX and Morgan Olson body paired with REE's fully-flat modular P7 chassis and x-by-wire technology, which includes improved aerodynamics, enhanced driver ergonomics, driver visibility and safety, and enhanced maneuverability. Further, the company provides P7-B Box Truck, a class 3 box truck built on a P7 cab chassis with REE's all-wheel drive and all-wheel steer for vehicle control, handling, and safety in adverse conditions. It serves original equipment manufacturer, delivery and logistic fleets, dealers, e-commerce retailers, new mobility players, MaaS providers, and autonomous drive companies. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

