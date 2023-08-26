Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Price Target Cut to $60.50

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $61.50 to $60.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

Shares of FTS opened at $39.29 on Thursday. Fortis has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Fortis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,134,029,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,121,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 48.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,631,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,267 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 11.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,423,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 31.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,692,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,850 shares during the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

