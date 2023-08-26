FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Merck & Co., Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the company will earn $8.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.17. The consensus estimate for Merck & Co., Inc.’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share.

MRK has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $110.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.71 billion, a PE ratio of 90.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.52 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,007,000 after purchasing an additional 47,005 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,973,000 after purchasing an additional 24,402 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

