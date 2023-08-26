FY2024 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Lifted by Cormark

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 21st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $11.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.56. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.85 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CSFB boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$140.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$133.83.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY opened at C$121.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$126.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$129.38. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$116.75 and a 52-week high of C$140.18. The company has a market cap of C$168.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C($0.14). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of C$13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.88 billion.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 53.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.02, for a total transaction of C$545,374.62.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

