FY2025 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Lowered by Analyst

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Henry Schein in a research note issued on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.13 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.19. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

HSIC stock opened at $76.85 on Thursday. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3,594.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $68,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $1,800,343.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,973,520.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

