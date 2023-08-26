Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Has $237.02 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,818,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.5% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $237,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,391,133,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,593 shares of company stock worth $1,992,388. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $147.05 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The firm has a market cap of $427.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

