Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,373 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Gartner were worth $50,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 14.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gartner by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,739,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Gartner by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total transaction of $2,659,944.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.35, for a total value of $303,039.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,520.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total transaction of $2,659,944.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,192 shares of company stock worth $8,289,216 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.00.

NYSE IT opened at $342.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.58 and a 52 week high of $377.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $346.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.74.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

