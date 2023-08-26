General Motors (NYSE:GM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Tigress Financial restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.25.

General Motors Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE GM opened at $32.97 on Friday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

