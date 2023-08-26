Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 588.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GPC stock opened at $153.04 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $145.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

