Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stake Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Genuine Parts worth $45,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 3,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.3 %

GPC opened at $153.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.91. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $145.30 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

