Gina Mastantuono Sells 29 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $15,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gina Mastantuono also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceNow alerts:

On Friday, August 18th, Gina Mastantuono sold 29 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $15,517.90.

On Monday, August 14th, Gina Mastantuono sold 532 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.53, for a total transaction of $293,945.96.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Gina Mastantuono sold 966 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total transaction of $529,841.34.

On Monday, July 10th, Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total transaction of $213,458.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Gina Mastantuono sold 759 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.98, for a total transaction of $419,711.82.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $563.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $562.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.84. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $614.36. The company has a market cap of $114.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.21, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 9,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 206.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 40,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,913,000 after acquiring an additional 27,461 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,461,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.