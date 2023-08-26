Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

Global Cord Blood stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Global Cord Blood has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067,412 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Global Cord Blood by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

