Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $210.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GLOB. KeyCorp raised their price target on Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Globant from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $215.85.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $190.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 1.36. Globant has a 52 week low of $135.40 and a 52 week high of $232.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Globant during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

