Greenleaf Trust Acquires 1,230 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Orange were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orange by 1.8% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 45,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Orange by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 24,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Orange by 44.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Orange by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Orange by 3.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 30,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 1.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Orange Stock Performance

ORAN opened at $11.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About Orange

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

