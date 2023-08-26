Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Exelon were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 767.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 798.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2,159.1% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

EXC opened at $40.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average is $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

