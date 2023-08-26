Greenleaf Trust Buys 514 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,174,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,364,000 after buying an additional 117,496 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,377,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,282,000 after buying an additional 29,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,808,000 after buying an additional 645,291 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,019,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CHD opened at $93.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.12. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 60.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,467 shares of company stock valued at $12,037,074 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

