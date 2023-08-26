Greenleaf Trust Has $712,000 Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

HST stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HST shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

