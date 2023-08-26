Greenleaf Trust Has $717,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,504,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 159,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,232,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 189,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,588,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 18,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 15,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,303,000 after buying an additional 28,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

NYSE BK opened at $43.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.87. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

