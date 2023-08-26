Greenleaf Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ED shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

ED stock opened at $89.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

