Greenleaf Trust Lowers Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after buying an additional 395,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,682,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,449,000 after purchasing an additional 411,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $534,892,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,285,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,779,000 after purchasing an additional 202,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Valero Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,096,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $408,648,000 after purchasing an additional 106,776 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

VLO opened at $133.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.73 and a 52 week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

