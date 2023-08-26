Greenleaf Trust Purchases 718 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,261,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,587,000. Mirova US LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,180,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,057,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $377,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,270,000 after purchasing an additional 663,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $97.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.02.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

