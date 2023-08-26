GSK (NYSE:GSK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, HSBC started coverage on GSK in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a reduce rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,527.50.

GSK Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average of $35.35. GSK has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. GSK had a net margin of 50.26% and a return on equity of 55.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GSK will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,044,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998,831 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 255.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,690,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526,736 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 69,707,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,480,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,116 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

