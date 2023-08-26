Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 36,180 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 36,180 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PHM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,931,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after buying an additional 972,310 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $37,289,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $43,131,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.27.

PulteGroup Stock Down 1.5 %

PHM stock opened at $77.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day moving average is $68.03. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $86.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.