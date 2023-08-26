Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.93 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83,662 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in PPL by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PPL by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in PPL by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in PPL by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in PPL by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PPL

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.