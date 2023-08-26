Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $6.30 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,916 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.50.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $142.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.09 and a 200-day moving average of $150.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $135.44 and a one year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -455.91%.

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $1,517,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,414,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,557 shares of company stock worth $6,444,151. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

