Guggenheim Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays upgraded Tapestry from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones cut Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.46.

NYSE TPR opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,564 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,622 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 34,804 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 196,096 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $8,454,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

