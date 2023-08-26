Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $42,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.48. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.25 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 97.42% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DKNG shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $1,546,007.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,327,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,778,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 961,426 shares of company stock valued at $29,194,911. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

