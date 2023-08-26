Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 573 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Plexus were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 680.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 294.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $99.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.08. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $83.84 and a 1 year high of $115.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.17. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Plexus from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLXS

Insider Transactions at Plexus

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,670,615. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,670,615. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $582,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,628,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.