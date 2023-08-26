Head to Head Analysis: Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) vs. Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kodiak Gas Services and Kinder Morgan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Gas Services 0 1 6 0 2.86 Kinder Morgan 1 8 2 0 2.09

Kodiak Gas Services currently has a consensus price target of $23.57, indicating a potential upside of 29.73%. Kinder Morgan has a consensus price target of $20.10, indicating a potential upside of 15.92%. Given Kodiak Gas Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kodiak Gas Services is more favorable than Kinder Morgan.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Gas Services N/A N/A N/A Kinder Morgan 14.65% 7.79% 3.59%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Kodiak Gas Services and Kinder Morgan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

61.0% of Kinder Morgan shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Kinder Morgan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kodiak Gas Services and Kinder Morgan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Gas Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kinder Morgan $19.20 billion 2.01 $2.55 billion $1.11 15.62

Kinder Morgan has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Gas Services.

Summary

Kinder Morgan beats Kodiak Gas Services on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings. The company was formerly known as Frontier TopCo, Inc. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Montgomery, Texas. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Frontier Topco Partnership, L.P.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities. The Products Pipelines segment owns and operates refined petroleum products, and crude oil and condensate pipelines; and associated product terminals and petroleum pipeline transmix facilities. The Terminals segment owns and/or operates liquids and bulk terminals that stores and handles various commodities, including gasoline, diesel fuel, renewable fuel stock, chemicals, ethanol, metals, and petroleum coke; and owns tankers. The CO2 segment produces, transports, and markets CO2 to recovery and production crude oil from mature oil fields; owns interests in/or operates oil fields and gasoline processing plants; and operates a crude oil pipeline system in West Texas, as well as owns and operates RNG and LNG facilities. It owns and operates approximately 83,000 miles of pipelines and 140 terminals. The company was formerly known as Kinder Morgan Holdco LLC and changed its name to Kinder Morgan, Inc. in February 2011. Kinder Morgan, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

