Head to Head Contrast: KB Home (NYSE:KBH) vs. Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF)

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Free Report) and KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Redrow and KB Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redrow N/A N/A N/A KB Home 10.98% 20.85% 11.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Redrow and KB Home, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redrow 1 4 2 0 2.14 KB Home 0 6 6 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

Redrow currently has a consensus price target of $469.50, indicating a potential upside of 7,534.15%. KB Home has a consensus price target of $52.27, indicating a potential upside of 9.05%. Given Redrow’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Redrow is more favorable than KB Home.

This table compares Redrow and KB Home’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redrow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KB Home $6.90 billion 0.56 $816.67 million $8.72 5.50

KB Home has higher revenue and earnings than Redrow.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.7% of KB Home shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of KB Home shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KB Home beats Redrow on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides financial services, such as insurance products and title services. It has operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas, and Washington. The company was formerly known as Kaufman and Broad Home Corporation and changed its name to KB Home in January 2001. KB Home was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

