Head-To-Head Contrast: TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) vs. KORE Group (NYSE:KORE)

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY – Get Free Report) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and KORE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TALKTALK TELECO/ADR N/A N/A N/A KORE Group -45.28% -31.42% -8.55%

Volatility and Risk

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORE Group has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

37.2% of KORE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of KORE Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and KORE Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TALKTALK TELECO/ADR $1.99 billion 0.78 $194.52 million $0.34 20.00 KORE Group $264.06 million 0.23 -$106.20 million ($1.55) -0.45

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than KORE Group. KORE Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TALKTALK TELECO/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and KORE Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TALKTALK TELECO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A KORE Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

KORE Group has a consensus target price of $4.30, suggesting a potential upside of 514.72%. Given KORE Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KORE Group is more favorable than TALKTALK TELECO/ADR.

Summary

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR beats KORE Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TALKTALK TELECO/ADR

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology and applications for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services. It serves customers in healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing sectors. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

