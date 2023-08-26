Head-To-Head Review: CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) & Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) and Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CaliberCos and Office Properties Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get CaliberCos alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CaliberCos 0 0 0 0 N/A Office Properties Income Trust 2 0 1 0 1.67

Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 121.90%. Given Office Properties Income Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Office Properties Income Trust is more favorable than CaliberCos.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CaliberCos N/A N/A N/A Office Properties Income Trust 2.00% 0.78% 0.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares CaliberCos and Office Properties Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

77.9% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CaliberCos and Office Properties Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CaliberCos $83.96 million 0.22 $2.02 million N/A N/A Office Properties Income Trust $554.28 million 0.61 -$6.11 million $0.22 31.41

CaliberCos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Office Properties Income Trust.

Summary

Office Properties Income Trust beats CaliberCos on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CaliberCos

(Get Free Report)

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

About Office Properties Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of June 30, 2023, approximately 63% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 155 properties as of June 30, 2023, with approximately 20.8 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, D.C. In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year. OPI is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with approximately $36 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023, and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. OPI is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for CaliberCos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaliberCos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.