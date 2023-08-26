Head to Head Review: DNA Brands (OTCMKTS:DNAX) and National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

DNA Brands (OTCMKTS:DNAX – Get Free Report) and National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares DNA Brands and National Beverage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNA Brands N/A N/A N/A National Beverage 12.12% 44.75% 27.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.1% of National Beverage shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.0% of National Beverage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNA Brands N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) -0.03 National Beverage $1.17 billion 4.10 $142.16 million $1.53 33.70

This table compares DNA Brands and National Beverage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

National Beverage has higher revenue and earnings than DNA Brands. DNA Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Beverage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DNA Brands and National Beverage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNA Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A National Beverage 2 0 0 0 1.00

National Beverage has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.42%. Given National Beverage’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe National Beverage is more favorable than DNA Brands.

Summary

National Beverage beats DNA Brands on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNA Brands

DNA Brands, Inc. provides energy drinks. It offers products in various flavors, such as cellular citrus zero sugar, cellular citrus, cryo berry, and molecular melon. The company markets its products for retailers, restaurants, bars, and clubs. DNA Brands, Inc. also owns TokenTalk.io, an advisory firm for companies looking to raise money through an ICO. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr. Pure; and carbonated soft drinks under Shasta and Faygo brands. It serves retailers, as well as various smaller up-and-down-the-street accounts through the take-home, convenience, and food-service distribution channels. National Beverage Corp. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

