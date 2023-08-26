Head to Head Review: Evolv Technologies (EVLV) vs. Its Peers

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) is one of 22 public companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Evolv Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.
Volatility & Risk
Evolv Technologies has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolv Technologies’ peers have a beta of -0.48, indicating that their average stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Evolv Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Evolv Technologies
|$55.19 million
|-$86.41 million
|-6.43
|Evolv Technologies Competitors
|$1.61 billion
|$63.55 million
|66.23
Insider and Institutional Ownership
50.4% of Evolv Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Evolv Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Evolv Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Evolv Technologies
|-187.36%
|-45.24%
|-28.93%
|Evolv Technologies Competitors
|-8.42%
|-48.11%
|1.75%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Evolv Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Evolv Technologies
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
|Evolv Technologies Competitors
|143
|848
|2009
|104
|2.67
Evolv Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $7.87, indicating a potential upside of 26.07%. As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 15.15%. Given Evolv Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Evolv Technologies is more favorable than its peers.
Summary
Evolv Technologies peers beat Evolv Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
About Evolv Technologies
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
